Man arrested after allegedly pushing 73-year-old woman onto subway tracks

Brooklyn, New York (NBC) (11/04/20)— A man has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a family at a New York City subway station last month, knocking a grandmother onto the train tracks in Brooklyn after she tried breaking up a fight over smoking, authorities said Tuesday.

Luis Hernandez, age 38, also allegedly assaulted the woman’s grandson and his 82-year-old grandfather.

Luis Hernandez

He faces one charge of attempted murder and two counts of assault, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

The department said the Oct. 19 incident began after Hernandez entered the station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn smoking a cigarette. When an argument started with the couple’s 30-year-old grandson, Hernandez allegedly “rushed” the man and began punching him in the face, police said.

When the man’s grandfather tried to help, Hernandez allegedly punched him too, the statement said. The 73-year-old grandmother tried to break up the fight, but was knocked onto the station’s southbound tracks, the department said.

Hernandez fled the station, the department said, and the family was hospitalized. The grandson and grandmother suffered severe head injuries. The grandfather sustained a laceration to his head and was released from the hospital.

The police department did not have information on the conditions of the grandmother and grandson.

Police did not say where Hernandez was arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.