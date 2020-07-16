Man accused of goading homeless man into deadly stunt is arrested

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas, Nevada (NBC) (07/16/20)— A Las Vegas man who authorities say “goaded” a homeless man into performing a fatal backflip for $6 and livestreamed the stunt last month has been arrested.

Keonte Jones, age 28, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of willful disregard of a person’s safety, a felony, in the death of Larry Coner, age 55, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Coner had approached Jones asking for money June 20, according to the statement. Jones offered him $6 to perform the stunt north of downtown Las Vegas, the statement said.

In a disturbing 10-minute video of the incident, Coner can be seen flipping, then appearing to land on his head. Authorities said he suffered a serious spinal injury and died 10 days later.

In the video, Jones appears to laugh as Coner lays on the ground motionless.

“You ain’t got no remorse,” a woman can be heard saying at one point.

A woman who identified herself as Coner’s sister described him as a humble man who had struggled in life.

“Why do we have no compassion for another,” she said in a Facebook post. “I’m crushed so bad I can’t eat.”

It wasn’t clear if Jones has a lawyer. Court records didn’t list one.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories