Man accused of goading homeless man into deadly stunt is arrested

Las Vegas, Nevada (NBC) (07/16/20)— A Las Vegas man who authorities say “goaded” a homeless man into performing a fatal backflip for $6 and livestreamed the stunt last month has been arrested.
Keonte Jones, age 28, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of willful disregard of a person’s safety, a felony, in the death of Larry Coner, age 55, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Coner had approached Jones asking for money June 20, according to the statement. Jones offered him $6 to perform the stunt north of downtown Las Vegas, the statement said.
In a disturbing 10-minute video of the incident, Coner can be seen flipping, then appearing to land on his head. Authorities said he suffered a serious spinal injury and died 10 days later.
In the video, Jones appears to laugh as Coner lays on the ground motionless.
“You ain’t got no remorse,” a woman can be heard saying at one point.
A woman who identified herself as Coner’s sister described him as a humble man who had struggled in life.
“Why do we have no compassion for another,” she said in a Facebook post. “I’m crushed so bad I can’t eat.”
It wasn’t clear if Jones has a lawyer. Court records didn’t list one.
