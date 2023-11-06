(KRON) –The suspect who allegedly decapitated a Santa Rosa woman, Luis Aroyo-Lopez, was taken into custody in San Francisco Saturday morning.

The San Francisco Police officers assigned to the Transbay Terminal observed an individual matching the description of a wanted homicide suspect out of Santa Rosa at approximately 7:53 a.m. Multiple officers coordinated to detain the suspect. Aroyo-Lopez was arrested by SFPD. The Santa Rosa Police Department was notified of the arrest.

According to police, Aroyo-Lopez was recently released from state prison and placed on Postrelease Community Supervision. He was formerly incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges unrelated to the victim in this incident, police said.