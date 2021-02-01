Major nor’easter expected to affect 110 million with heavy snow, rain, winds

(NBC) (02/01/21)— A major nor’easter traveling toward the East Coast is expected to affect 110 million people, bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds.

The storm, which forecasters predicted will last until at least Tuesday, had already dumped a half-foot of snow in the Midwest by Sunday morning. Snow will continue in parts of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as the system travels east.

About 1 in 3 people in the U.S. were under winter storm watches or winter storm warnings.

New York City should expect snow all day Monday, forecasters said. New Jersey declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted that much of the region will get 18 to 24 inches of snow.

The Poconos, the lower Hudson Valley, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Long Island and western Connecticut should also expect around up to 2 feet of snow.

It will be the largest storm in years in the Washington, D.C., area, where snow has already begun. Residents around Baltimore and Washington should expect 4 to 9 inches of snow Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The snow near the nation’s capital is expected to mostly end by midnight.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia had snowfall, as well. The heaviest downfall is expected in southern New England and the tri-state area.

By Tuesday, the snow is expected to move north, blanketing much of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Make alternative plans for Monday right now,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. The city canceled vaccine appointments Monday and encouraged people to avoid travel, as well as warned residents about possible power outages caused by strong winds.