Nevada/California (NBC) (11/13/20)— A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck western Nevada early Friday, shaking residents of an area stretching hundreds of square miles in two states, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Shaking started just after 1:13 a.m. local time and the earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 3.9 miles and 20.5 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, population 105.
Residents reported feeling the earthquake in the Sierra Nevada mountains, in California’s Central Valley and in eastern Nevada’s population centers, far from the epicenter in western Nevada.
Friday morning’s magnitude 5.5 quake was followed by many aftershocks, according to the USGS’s website.
Five days ago, another 3.1 quake struck near Mina, according to the USGS.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Nightclub shooting in North Carolina leaves six injured, including two officers
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Nevada, California state line
- Morning Forecast – Friday, November 13th
- Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 13th
- Britney Spears loses bid to remove father from conservatorship, refuses to perform