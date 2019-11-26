Lung pathologist discusses current facts and myths on vaping

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

U.S.A. (11/26/19)— According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), vaping has increased by 78% in high school students and 48% in middle school students this year alone.

They estimate about four million high schoolers and another million middle schoolers to be vaping and showing no signs of stopping.

While the government attempts to push legislation to temper this growing crisis, parents are at a loss on how to stop this problem from doing lasting harm to their children.

Meanwhile, pathologists, the physicians that diagnose disease(s), are currently studying vaping effected lung tissue, trying to determine if this damage is permanent or can be reversed.

Therefore, on Tuesday, December 10, Dr. Timothy Craig Allen will be hosting a satellite interview where he will be discussing:

Where we are right now with vaping, associated lung injuries, and its effects.

How the lungs work, and how they are effected by vaping.

What are the potential lasting health problems?

What are the signs and symptoms of lung problems to look for in your children?

Tips on how to speak to your child(ren) or loved ones about the dangers of vaping.

Advice on speaking to your doctor if you’re concerned about your child(ren) or loved ones that continue to vape.

Local vaping statistics relevant to target audiences.

