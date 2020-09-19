Local lawmakers and Democratic party leaders react to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures to students before she speaks at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. in 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(KTVE/KARD)– Local lawmakers react to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Baton Rouge — Gov. Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazing pioneer whose long and storied career in the law broke barriers and inspired many across the nation — men and women. Donna and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family.”

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today released the following statement after the announcement of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served our great nation for many years,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “She leaves behind a legacy that will know no boundaries. My prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released the following statement on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ginsburg’s death adds to the tragedies of 2020. While Americans mourn, we can also celebrate her pursuit of justice, her service to country and the gracious resilience with which she lived,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Shreveport, L.A. – Today, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released this statement upon the news of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Tonight, America has lost one of her great jurists. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an icon who championed equal rights in her nearly three decades on the United States Supreme Court. Her storied legal career was an inspiration for millions, particularly for women across the country. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues and join them in mourning this loss.”

Baton Rouge, LA – Following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Katie Bernhardt, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true patriot, a trailblazer for women, a warrior for justice, and an inspiration to so many. Throughout her tenure on the bench, her pursuit of a more perfect union with liberty and justice for all moved our nation forward in immeasurable ways.

Because of Justice Ginsburg, we have the drive to fight on for justice, still. We will spend every day working as hard as we can to preserve her legacy and carry on her unfinished work. Rest in power.”

