WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2023, starting at 7 PM, NewsNation will host the GOP Debate. According to reports, four Republican presidential challengers will take the stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are expected to share the spotlight at Moody Music Hall on the University of Alabama campus.

To view the live stream of the debate, be sure to click here.