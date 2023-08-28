LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study placed two Arkansas cities among the most affordable in the country to buy a home.

According to a study published on scholarship-search site Scholaroo, Fort Smith ranks number 11 and Little Rock at 13 for being the most affordable city to buy a house in the U.S.

The study looked at 152 cities and ranked them on a score based upon the parameters of average home value, average property taxes, average monthly household income and monthly payment to monthly income ratio.

The study authors also looked at changes in median home values for the next three years. Fort Smith was ahead of Little Rock here, with a projected 3.61% to the Capitol City’s 1.94% growth.

Of the top 10 cities in the survey, nine were in the south, with Alabama holding the top three spots for Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile. Eight of the 10 least affordable were in California, although Yonkers, New York, held the bottom-of-the-list ranking at 152.