Lewd tweets on Fort Bragg account were from administrator, not a hack as Army first said

Fort Bragg (NBC) (10/23/20)— An account administrator is responsible for a series of lewd tweets on the official Fort Bragg account — comments describing sex acts and pornographic material — not a hack as the Army originally said on Wednesday.

The Fort Bragg account took down the tweets within an hour of them being posted and the account was moved offline. The XVIII Airborne Corps, based at Fort Bragg, tweeted on Wednesday night that the account was hacked.

On Thursday morning, however, the corps said it had since learned that there was no hack. An administrator for the Fort Bragg account came forward and took responsibility amid an investigation into the incident on Thursday, according to the XVIII Airborne.

It’s unclear whether the account administrator was a member of the military or a civilian employee.

The XVIII Airborne Corps also apologized for its earlier hacking claims after a Twitter user accused Army officials of lying.

“We were operating off the information … from an initial inquiry,” the account tweeted. “We humbly apologize.”

The employee exchanged a number of tweets with a woman who posts nude photos and pornographic content to the subscription-based service OnlyFans, according to Stars and Stripes.

At least one tweet commented on the woman’s body and another included descriptions of a sexual act, according to the independent military news service.

The Fort Bragg account, @FtBraggNC, was still offline as of Thursday night.

