Lay’s introduces grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips

(CNN) – (10/16/19) A childhood favorite meal in a bag? That’s exactly what Lay’s is doing with their newest flavor.

Frito-Lay is releasing grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips in late October. The company describes the new snack as a “dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes.”

The chips will be available starting Oct. 21 nationwide!

