Lawmakers awaiting call from Washington to negotiate end to shutdown

BATON ROUGE, LA (Local 33) (Fox 44) – (12/27/18) The partial government shutdown continued Thursday afternoon as lawmakers visiting their districts and home states wait to hear from Washington on a possible vote to end the stalemate reaching into it’s 5th day.

At the heart of the impasse: The debate over border security, and President Trump’s request for 5 billion dollars from Congress to pay for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

The President has said he won’t sign a spending bill that doesn’t include the money for a wall.

“We’re not making progress, mainly because Ms. Pelosi is running the show for the democrats. She wants to be Speaker of the House,” said U.S. Senator John Kennedy, Republican from Louisiana on Thursday.

BATON ROUGE, LA – DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy’s victory further strengthens the Republican’s majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Pelosi is the odds- on- favorite to be voted in as Speaker of the House in January when the democrats take control of the House. And while it’s said that she’s playing hardball with the wall funding to appease hardliners in her party, the same is being said about President Trump.

“Well both sides have played politics with this, but if you strip away the political rhetoric you should ask yourself one question: Do border walls work? And they do. They’re working in San Diego right now, they’re working in Yuma, they’re working in El Paso, they’re working in Israel, they’re working in Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, and India. The problem we have Fred, is my Democratic friends don’t distinguish between legal and illegal immigration,” said Kennedy.

And while Kennedy believes many of the Democrats on Capitol Hill simply want open borders, some have suggested they favor border security but do not believe spending billions on a wall is an effective way to achieve it.

Democrats have reportedly supported legislation in the past that increases border security and even extends the current wall.

Senator Kennedy, who stopped by the studio Thursday to give an update on the shutdown said he was waiting to hear from the White House before flying back to Washington to take part in the negotiations.

A vote doesn’t promise an end to the shutdown, but it is the beginning to the effort.

Reportedly, some House Democrats are willing to draft legislation that offers President Trump 1.6 billion dollars instead of the 5 billion he’s requested, but there is also talk of some restrictions to the wall.

“Well, that’s what we need to talk about. The democrats just refuse to give the President a wall. I will say this of my Democratic friends, they’re consistent. If Trump wants it, they don’t,” said Kennedy.

In order for the partial shutdown to end, Republicans who favor the President’s plan, and Democrats who oppose it, will have to come to an agreement.

“I mean we’ve made offers,” said Kennedy.

It’s likely even if an agreement is reached, the spending bill will be re-introduced by the newly minted 116th Congress that will begin January 3rd.

And even if that Democrat controlled House, and the Republican controlled Senate agree to a compromise spending bill, it’s still not clear if the President would sign it.