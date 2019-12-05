LAPD Officer allegedly caught on camera fondling dead body

Los Angeles, Calif. (CNN) (12/05/19)— An officer with the LAPD is currently under investigation after his police issued body camera allegedly captured him fondling the body of a dead woman.

The officer and his partner were responding to a call of a possible dead body in a residential unit.

After confirming the woman was dead, one of the officers returned to their squad car to retrieve something, and the accused officer turned off his body camera and allegedly fondled the dead woman’s breasts.

According to the L.A. Times, who first reported the incident, there’s a two minute gap in which the body cameras continue to record after being deactivated.

Though the incident happened a few weeks ago, it was found in a recent random check of body camera footage.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents law enforcement officers in court, said it will not represent the officer should criminal charges be filed.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on leave and an internal investigation has been launched.

