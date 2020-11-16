L.A. Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

L.A. Dodgers (NBC) (11/16/20)— Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, a member of the Hall of Fame, has been hospitalized, the team said in a statement Sunday.
Lasorda, age 93, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County, east of Los Angeles, and was resting comfortably in intensive care, the statement said.
“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the statement said.
No other information was made immediately available.
Lasorda attended Game 6 of the World Series, the team statement said, when the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the franchise’s seventh world championship. He managed the Dodgers for 21 seasons, winning the World Series in 1981 and 1988.
Lasorda, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, is the oldest living Hall of Famer.
