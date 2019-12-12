Krispy Kreme/Panera Bread owner donating $5.5 million to Holocaust survivors due to family’s Nazi ties

U.S.A. (NBC)(12/12/19)— The Reimann family, who owns Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread, is donating $5.5 million to Holocaust survivors after learning that their ancestors supported the Nazi regime, using Russian civilians and French war prisoners as forced laborers.

According to a press release, the donation by the Reimann family is to the Conference on Jewish Claims Against Germany, and will help thousands of survivors in need, enabling them to live in dignity.

In March, the German tabloid Bild reported that documents uncovered in Germany, France, and the United States showed that Albert Reimann Sr. and his son, Albert Reimann Jr., were supporters of Hitler, and used forced laborers under the Nazis during World War 2 to work in their industrial chemical company.

Peter Harf, a family spokesman that is one of the two managing partners of the Reimann’s JAB Holding Co., told Bild that the family hired a history professor in 2014 to investigate the Nazi ties after finding documents belonging to Albert Reimann Sr. The Professor’s findings were consistent with Bild’s report.

According to the press release, by the Spring of 1942, the family’s factory had used about 200 civilians as forced laborers. Albert Sr. died in 1954 and his son, Albert Jr., died in 1984.

The donation will be administered through the Reimann’s humanitarian arm, the Alfred Landecker Foundation, and will be dispersed over a three year period, beginning in 2020 with an installment of $2.2 million, another $2.2 million in 2021, and the final installment of $1.1 million in 2022.

JAB Holding Co. acquired Panera Bread in July of 2017, Krispy Kreme in May of 2016, and has controlling stakes in Keurig, Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee and Tea, Caribou Coffee Co., and Pret a Manger among other companies.

