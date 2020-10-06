Kaepernick’s company publishing essays on policing, prisons

(AP) — Colin Kaepernick’s publishing company is putting out a collection of 30 essays over the next four weeks about abolition, police and prisons.
The project is titled: “Abolition For the People: The Movement For A Future Without Policing & Prisons.”
Kaepernick envisioned and curated this project following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
In his introduction, Kaepernick writes that the killings of Floyd and Taylor “forced our nation to grapple” with the “devastation of police terrorism.”
The quarterback began to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since that season and settled his collusion grievance with the league.
