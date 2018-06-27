Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of next month, preparing the way for the most significant change in the court’s makeup in half a century.

The vacancy will allow President Donald Trump to make the U.S. Supreme court a solidly conservative body for years, if not generations, to come — a towering legacy of his time in office.

Kennedy’s departure on July 31, which had been rumored for the last year, could also put in doubt the future of a nationwide right of access to abortion.

