A judge has extended voting hours to 10pm in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, in the wake of a widespread paper shortage for printing ballots. The county manager said that 20% of the 187 polling places were affected for at least 4 hours on Tuesday.

In an emergency petition filed by the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, officials said that a paper shortage resulted in “serious delays.” It also said that some voters told them they could not remain at the polls and were unable to return until after the polls had closed.

Local officials said they do not know the number of voters that were unable to cast their ballots today because of this issue. That will become clearer in the coming days.