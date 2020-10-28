Jon Stewart to host current affairs series for Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus (NBC) (10/28/20)— Jon Stewart is heading back to television.

The former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” will host a “current affairs series” for Apple TV Plus, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The untitled series, which will run for multiple seasons, will “explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work,” the tech giant said in a news release.

Stewart’s return to TV is part of a broader partnership with Apple TV Plus that will include other projects produced for the service, including a podcast.

Jon Stewart

“Jon Stewart is considered one of America’s top social and comedic voices,” the streaming service said in a statement, adding that he “redefined political satire in American culture” with “The Daily Show.”

The comedian has kept a relatively low profile in the entertainment industry since he exited “The Daily Show” in 2015, capping off a 16-year run as frontman for the Emmy-winning satirical news show.

In recent years, he emerged as a fierce advocate for 9/11 first responders. He advocated for key legislation to benefit first responders to the terror attacks, such as the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill.

Stewart, age 57, has also directed two films, including “Irresistible,” a political comedy starring Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne that was released earlier this year. (The movie was distributed by Focus Features, a division of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The acclaimed writer and producer will return to a TV landscape with no shortage of sharp-witted satirists, from current “Daily Show” emcee Trevor Noah to “Daily Show” alums Samantha Bee and John Oliver.

Apple TV Plus did not announce a premiere date for the new show or specify the number of episodes per season.

