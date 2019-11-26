Jeff Bridges sells his home to his neighbor, Oprah Winfrey

Santa Barbara, Calif. (11/26/19)— With the recent purchase of actor/neighbor/friend, Jeff Bridges’ house, Oprah Winfrey now owns three homes in the Montecito neighborhood, which lies on the western tip of Santa Barbara.

Included in the three, is Oprah’s main home and grounds, named The Promised Land, which is now worth about $90 million.

The Bridges’ Spanish revival style home measures 3,517 square feet, has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and five fireplaces. It was originally built in 1919 by architect James Osborn Craig and sits on four acres of gardens.

The home itself still has all the original doors, windows, hardwood floors, and fireplaces, though the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled to bring them up to code and into the 21st century.

Oprah waited to buy the property until the price dropped from the original $7.495 million asking price, to $6.85 million, which is the exact same price Bridges and his wife, Susan Geston, paid for it five years ago.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.