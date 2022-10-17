WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Sunday Night NFC football match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys was across almost all of America’s TV screens Sunday evening.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half against the Cowboys at Linc Stadium.

The Birds scored 20 straight points in the second quarter before the Cowboys entered the chat

With a Brett Maher field goal in the last 30 seconds of the half.

Things shifted gears, in the third quarter as Cooper Rush led Dallas on a 9-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in a 14-yard scoring run by Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys then went on a 15-play, 93-yard drive combining the third and fourth quarters.

Cooper Rush found Jake Ferguson top of the fourth, the point after made it a 20-17 game.

Jalen hurts a short pass right to Davonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown, Smith the Amite Louisiana native extends the Eagles’ lead.

Philly would take the ball game 26 to 17 and remain undefeated at six and zero