IRS: SSI, VA non-tax filers with children eligible for extra $500 have May 5 deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A May 5, 2020, is the deadline for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file 2018 or 2019 tax return to get information about any child or children in the household who are eligible for the $500 supplement.

For these VA and SSI recipients who have a qualifying child and didn’t file those returns, registering the $500 per eligible child will mean that payment will be added automatically to their soon-to-be-received $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

The alert, issued Saturday by the Internal Revenue Service, says if these groups go to the special Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov by Tuesday, May 5, 2020, they can receive the combined payment.

If the deadline is missed, the SSI and VA non-filers’ payments will be $1,200 the additional $500 per eligible child amount only can legally be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these groups so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 and their $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. Everyone should share this information widely and help others with the Plus $500 Push, so that more Americans get more money as fast as possible.”

The $1,200 automatic payments will be starting soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and VA Compensation and Pension (C&P) beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

No action is needed by these groups; they will automatically receive their $1,200 payment.

