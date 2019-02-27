Insomnia may be in your genes, analysts say

(2/27/19) A new study published in the journal ‘Nature Genetics’ Monday shows genes have a confirmed role in insomnia symptoms.

In a survey of more than 450,000 people, researchers identified 57 locations on our DNA that increase the risk of sleeplessness.

Prior to the study, only four genetic locations had been linked to insomnia.

The data also revealed links between insomnia and the risk of heart disease and depression.

Researchers hope the findings will pave the way for better treatment for the sleep disorder which affects between 10 and 20 percent of people worldwide.

