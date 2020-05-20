‘Ink Master’ contestant charged with murder in fatal crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

California (NBC) (05/20/20)— A tattoo artist who appeared on the reality show “Ink Master” was charged with murder Tuesday after he was accused of crashing his car and killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie, authorities said.

Daniel Silva, age 26, faces one count of murder in the May 10 crash, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. La Barrie, his passenger, died in the wreck, police said.

Daniel Silva

Police said in a statement that Silva was speeding in a 2020 McLaren 600LT sports car before it crashed into a stop sign and a tree at 9:40 P.M. The incident occurred near North Hollywood.

Police said the driver tried to leave the scene but was stopped by people who went to assist.

Jail records show that Silva’s bail was set at $2 million. It wasn’t clear whether he has a lawyer.

Silva’s arraignment hasn’t yet been scheduled.

La Barrie, age 25, had racked up hundreds of thousands of subscribers and millions of views since he began posting on YouTube four years ago.

In his last video, posted May 9, he said the next day was his birthday.

Silva appeared in “Ink Master” in season 10 of the Paramount Network reality show in 2018.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.