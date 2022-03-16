(BRPROUD) — Over three million bottles of Airborne Gummies, an immune support supplement, were recalled due to an injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the hazard is due to pressure build-up in the bottle causing the cap and seal to pop off with force. The product’s manufacturer, Reckitt, received 70 reports of bottle caps or seals popping off with 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury.

The recall is for 63 and 75 count bottles sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors, according to CPSC. Consumers are urged to contact Reckitt to return unopened bottles for a full refund.

CPSC says the product is sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

Consumers can contact Reckitt at 888-266-8003 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m or visit www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall or www.schiffvitamins.com.

