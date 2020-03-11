InfoWars host Alex Jones charged with DWI

Texas (NBC)(03/11/20)— Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas early Tuesday.

Jones was booked at 12:37 A.M. local time, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. He was later released on a $3,000 recognizance bond.

On his show Tuesday, Jones claimed that he was arrested after he was pulled over for going 45 mph in a 40-mph zone.

He also claimed that his breath test was under the legal limit but that his arrest was a result of recent criticism of the lack of DWI arrests in Travis County.

“It was quite the experience to see what was going on in this country and to experience it myself,” Jones said.

Jones is the personality behind InfoWars, a radio, website, and internet empire that has been widely criticized for pushing conspiracy theories alongside medically dubious dietary supplements and supplies for people preparing for doomsday.

A judge ordered the host to pay $100,000 in December for promoting falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Jones was sued for defamation by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

