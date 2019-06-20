Infant Missing, Georgia Mother In Jail

(NBC News) - (6/20/19) According to District Attorney Natalie Paine's office, Tabitha Moss, 32, remains in jail Tuesday due to being a "danger to the community." She's been charged with lying to investigators.

But deputies are still trying to piece together where the woman's infant child is and if it's still alive.

Investigators said University Hospital reported Moss' child was missing last Wednesday after she came to the hospital bleeding.

Doctors, investigators said, figured out she had just given birth, but she denied being pregnant at first.

She later told Richmond County Sheriff's deputies called to investigate that she gave birth to a "stillborn" which was "buried in a yard."

Next they say she told them she was "riding in her roommate's truck" when she started cramping. She told them she "passed the baby" into a "grocery bag."​​​​​​​

Then they say she said the baby was buried but later changed it to flushed down a toilet.

