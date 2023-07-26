INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — An Indianapolis Fire Department crew helped rescue a woman from a sewer Tuesday after police saw her hand sticking out from under a manhole cover.

IFD posted that around 3 p.m., bike patrol police officers on the east side of Indianapolis spotted a hand sticking up through a manhole cover.

Rescue photo via IFD Rescue photo via IFD Rescue photo via IFD

IMPD contacted the fire department and crews were dispatched to go rescue the woman.

Rescue photo via IFD

IFD said crews found a woman described as being “50ish” years old stuck in the sewer.

“Unclear how she got in the sewer or why,” IFD said.

While it is unknown how the woman got stuck, IFD thankfully said that she was safely rescued from the sewer by firefighters.

Officials said she was taken to a local hospital in “good” condition.