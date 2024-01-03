LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — A study has found that immigrants have played a vital role in supporting the economy and population growth of the United States. This shortage in the labor force is due to older generations leaving and a decline in US birth rates.

NFAP policy author Professor Madeline Zavodny and multiple other economists warn the falling U.S. birth rate will eventually cause the nation’s population to decline, leading to long-term economic stagnation.

Millions of American workers are employed at immigrant-founded and immigrant-owned companies, with over 19,042 immigrant entrepreneurs contributing total business income of $584.9 million, reported the National Foundation for American Policy.

In Louisiana, immigrants make up 4.3% of the population and have contributed over $4.7 billion in spending power and $1.6 billion in taxes, according to the American Immigration Council.

Highlighting international migrates as the sole source of growth in the U.S. working population in 2021 and 2022.

As business owners, taxpayers, neighbors, and workers, immigrants are integral to Louisiana’s diverse culture and generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. economy.

In Caddo Parish, 5,443 (2.2%) immigrants have contributed $55 million in taxes and $135.5 million in spending power.

In Bossier Parish, 4,200 (3.4%) immigrants have contributed $26.2 million in taxes and $74.2 million in spending power.

‘Without continued net-flow of immigrants, the U.S. working-age population will shrink over the next two decades, and by 2040, the United States will have over 6 million fewer working-age people than in 2022,’ reported the National Foundation for American Policy.

However, there are still thousands of green card backlogs that are costing the nation millions.

A decline in immigrants means fewer people to generate ideas to lead to technological progress and fewer workers to produce goods and services.

Immigrants help reduce inflation pressures.

The National Foundation for American Policy reported that between January 2021 and May 2023, new international migrants have helped meet some of the surging demand for workers, enabling employment and output to grow faster and reducing inflation pressures.

In early 2023, the share of working-age U.S. natives who were employed surpassed its pre-pandemic rate and reached a 20-year high.

A notable outlier, the construction sector, which disproportionately attracted recent arrivals despite low job openings, may have helped keep housing shortages and price pressures from being even worse.

NFAP reported that the labor markets have remained plentiful, and available workers remained scarce across all industries even as the U.S. reopened its borders.

‘New immigrants are the only potential way to avoid a sizable decrease in the U.S. working-age population through at least 2040.’

The American Immigration Council states nationally that immigrants are more likely to hold an advanced degree than U.S.-born citizens.

‘As such, they are able to fill critical shortages at both ends of the spectrum, from high-tech positions to agriculture, hospitality and service jobs.’

NFAP policy found that international students represented approximately 75% of the full-time graduate students in computer science at U.S. universities in 2016-17.

The difficulty of gaining a working visa for high-skill immigrants – such as medical professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs – and permanent residence (green card) leaves critical roles unfilled and forces these workers to other countries.

Restricting high-skilled immigrants abroad undermines U.S. global competitiveness, which leaves the nation vulnerable.

Countries such as Canada, Germany, and Japan have created new and more accessible immigration pathways for high-skilled professionals and blue-collar workers; meanwhile, the U.S. Immigration policy remains unchanged.