Illinois: Chicago man arrested in shooting that left 13 people wounded

Chicago, Illinois (NBC)(12/23/19)— A suspect was arrested Sunday after he was seen leaving a Chicago house party where 13 people were shot.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Marciano White, age 37, was accused of illegally using a weapon as a convicted felon.

After officers were called to the party, where a memorial was being held for a man killed earlier this year, they saw White leaving the scene with a bag, and he tried to escape when officers stopped him.

According to Chief of Patrol Fred Waller, the shooting, which left one person critically wounded, occurred at 12:30 A.M. after a dispute.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.” Six of the victims were in serious condition Sunday while one man remained critical after being shot in the lower back. A revolver was recovered at the scene.

A 25-year-old man taken into custody after the shooting was in serious condition with injuries to his lower body, Waller said.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting started inside, and then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. He said shots were also fired at a third place in the vicinity.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who met with victims at the University of Chicago Medical Center, pleaded with people to put down their guns.

“A lot of young people feel they’re at risk if they don’t carry a gun, but I’m telling them that they are if they do,” she said. “When you fire a weapon, you’re inflicting life-long harm not just on yourself but everyone that’s affected by gun violence.”

Lightfoot urged witnesses to “overcome their fears” and provide information to authorities. Then, she said, police can track down those “responsible for this terrible act of cowardice.”

