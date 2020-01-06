Illinois: Almost $20,000 of high value jewelry stolen from Costco

Mettawa, Illinois (NBC)(01/06/20)— Three men were arrested after nearly $20,000 worth of “high-value” jewelry was stolen from a Costco store in Mettawa, Illinois, early Saturday.

The men, Joseph D. Page, age 24, Cortez R. Morrow, age 37, and Clarence D. Blanchard, age 26, have been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools.

According to a statement issued by Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and a canine team from the Gurnee Police Department responded at about 2:20 A.M. on Saturday after a broken glass door and a propped-open security door were discovered.

While forming a perimeter around the Costco in Mettawa, about 40 miles north of Chicago, police received a call that three people were running eastbound across a nearby highway, the sheriff’s office said.

Seeing a State Transportation Department truck on the highway, the men dropped the bags they were carrying and fled southbound, according to the statement.

A Gurnee police officer and his canine partner eventually found the men trying to hide behind a concrete wall supporting a highway sign, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office later recovered the bags, containing nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry, it said.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charges.