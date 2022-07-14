TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida conservationists have captured two massive mama pythons and dozens of hatched and unhatched eggs, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The discovery was made on Monday as they were conducting a routine patrol of Florida’s Big Cypress Preserve, wildlife officials said.

According to the FWC, python contractor, Alex McDuffie was in the process of catching and bagging a Burmese python hatchling when he ran into FWC Officer Matthew Rubenstein.

The two men started looking around for more hatchlings and found a 10-foot female Burmese Python sitting on 23 unhatched eggs and 18 additional python hatchlings.

Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A separate nest was found a few feet away, but no snakes were present, the FWC said.

McDuffie returned to the site the next evening and found a second female Burmese python, which measured 17 feet, 6 inches long.

The snakes and unhatched eggs are being turned over to Big Cypress National Preserve.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin in August. You must register online and complete an online training course to participate. The annual 10-day event will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14. Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition and the chance to win to win thousands of dollars in prizes.