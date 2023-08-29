WASHINGTON D.C. (WGNO) — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Tuesday, Aug. 29 that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, Scalise mentioned for the past week he had not been feeling like himself and recently visited the doctor.

I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.



“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. The cancerous plasma cells can accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Antibodies can be made to help fight the infections.

Scalise says he has begun treatment which will take place over the next several months. He adds he expects to work during treatment and intends to return to Washington to continue work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement saying, “Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer. We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.”

