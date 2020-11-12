Homicide investigation opened after snowplow driver finds bodies on side of highway

California (NBC) (11/12/20)— A California sheriff’s office opened a double homicide investigation after a snowplow driver found two dead bodies on the side of the highway.

The driver found the bodies of a man and a woman on the shoulder of Highway 395 near Bridgeport, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Neither of the victims were identified but authorities said they were not local to the area.

“It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear whether the bodies were placed on the side of the highway or killed in that location. The bodies were found by the driver at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Bridgeport, California, is located near the border of Nevada, about 85 miles south of Lake Tahoe and 51 miles east of Yosemite Valley.