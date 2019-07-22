Homicide charge filed in shooting death of off-duty officer

Christian Bey walks through the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters on the North Side on Monday, July 22, 2019. Police say Bey has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall more than a week ago. (Christian Snyder/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer more than a week ago has been charged with criminal homicide, police announced Monday.

The indictment against Christian Bey, 30, in the death of Officer Calvin Hall, 35, is sealed, so further details will not be provided, said Cmdr. Victor Joseph. Officials said earlier that Bey was arrested last week on a parole violation.

“The arresting detectives took great satisfaction in placing Calvin’s handcuffs on the actor,” Joseph said. He thanked the victim’s family for its “patience and understanding” and thanked the community for providing “critical information.”

Hall died Wednesday at a hospital after he was shot three times in the back early July 14 during a street dispute in the Homewood neighborhood as a party was going on. Officials have said that there was a “strong possibility” that Hall, although off duty, “was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot.”

It was unclear whether Bey had an attorney to speak for him; a number listed for him was out of service Monday.

Family members told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Hall was visiting cousins but decided to leave because a party across the street was getting rowdy. He then returned to make sure everyone was safe after his cousin was threatened by someone with a gun.

His cousin, Darnell Coates, said an argument among a small group of people in the street, including Hall, escalated. He and Hall tried to leave, and shots rang out, hitting Hall, he said.

Mayor Bill Peduto ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Hall’s funeral Tuesday, calling the officer “a man who was deeply committed” to public service. A viewing for the slain officer was taking place Monday afternoon as the charges were announced.