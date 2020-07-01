Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

FILE – In this Saturday, May 23, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a face mask is reflected in a mirror as he waits inside his car to be tested for COVID-19 while volunteers take registration information in Annandale, Va. COVID-19 testing was available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Hundreds of people had lined up in cars and on foot by 10 a.m. Officials planned on testing about 1,000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and it lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

An investigation by The Associated Press and KHN finds that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and by 18% per capita for local health departments.

At least 38,000 public health jobs have disappeared, leaving a skeletal workforce for what was once viewed as one of the world’s top public health systems.

It’s left the U.S. unprepared to deal with a virus that’s sickened at least 2.6 million people and killed more than 126,000.

