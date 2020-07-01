Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, May 23, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a face mask is reflected in a mirror as he waits inside his car to be tested for COVID-19 while volunteers take registration information in Annandale, Va. COVID-19 testing was available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Hundreds of people had lined up in cars and on foot by 10 a.m. Officials planned on testing about 1,000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and it lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

An investigation by The Associated Press and KHN finds that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and by 18% per capita for local health departments.

At least 38,000 public health jobs have disappeared, leaving a skeletal workforce for what was once viewed as one of the world’s top public health systems.

It’s left the U.S. unprepared to deal with a virus that’s sickened at least 2.6 million people and killed more than 126,000. 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories