High Speed Chase Ends With Million Dollar Meth Bust

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 07:51 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 07:51 AM CDT

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC News) - (6/11/19) The chase began around 11:20 a.m. and ended after the driver became stuck in traffic.

"The speeds that he was going, the erratic driving that he was doing, it's definitely dangerous for everybody that's involved," a Houston Police Department sergeant said.

A man in woman inside the vehicle were arrested on numerous charges.

Police said the chase was part of a narcotics investigation and that a search of the truck turned up 10 kilos of methamphetamine and some heroin valued at an estimated $1 million.

