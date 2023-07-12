SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Jamie Groshong had plans to play his first college baseball season at Sacramento City College for the Panthers, but those dreams were dashed after a firework exploded in his hand.

Groshong, 18, now has bandages wrapped around his right arm. He tells Nexstar’s KTXL he’s trying to stay positive.

“I’ve been doing okay, mentally,” he explained. “Looking forward it’s a little foggy.”

The standout Bella Vista shortstop was lighting off fireworks with his friends on July 4 when one of them malfunctioned, exploding in his hand. The injury was so severe, Groshong had to have his hand amputated.

Groshong spent his high school baseball career becoming a three-time all-conference, lefty-swinging baseball player for the Bella Vista Broncos.

Even his mom says they were a baseball family from the start. But what happened on July 4 has changed what they thought would be possible.

“My heart breaks for him,” Melissa Groshong said. “He was totally focused and working and doing everything right. And all that hard work was just, you know, taken away from him in an instant.”

Now, Jamie says it’s his friends and family that are helping him get through this difficult time, which he’s extremely grateful for.

However, he hopes his story can help stop this type of thing from happening to anyone else.

“There’s more to life than just having fun. Everything you do, you put yourself at risk for sure.”

A fundraiser was started for Groshong to help offset his medical costs and get a prosthetic.

KTXL did ask the family what type of fireworks he was lighting at the time, but they didn’t want to talk about the specifics of the accident.

Nearly 73% of the nation’s fireworks-related injuries in 2022 happened in the weeks before and after July 4, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To avoid injury, the CPSC recommends that you don’t try to re-light or pick up fireworks that didn’t ignite, and don’t use fireworks while impaired. Have water or a hose handy in case of a fire, and light the fireworks one at a time. Also, be sure to keep fireworks away from children.