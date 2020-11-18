High court to hear appeal in triple-fatal interstate crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by a Mississippi truck driver sentenced to 28½ to 78 years in prison in an alcohol-related crash on a Pennsylvania interstate that killed three people, including a toddler.

PennLive.com reports that the high court agreed to hear the appeal by 31-year-old Jack Satterfield four months after a state Superior Court panel rejected his challenge of the term imposed by a Dauphin County judge.

Satterfield pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, in the October 2018 crash on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township.

