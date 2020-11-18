High court to hear appeal in triple-fatal interstate crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by a Mississippi truck driver sentenced to 28½ to 78 years in prison in an alcohol-related crash on a Pennsylvania interstate that killed three people, including a toddler.
PennLive.com reports that the high court agreed to hear the appeal by 31-year-old Jack Satterfield four months after a state Superior Court panel rejected his challenge of the term imposed by a Dauphin County judge.
Satterfield pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, in the October 2018 crash on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike
- US drops drug trafficking charges against ex-Mexican general
- Washington state shooting suspect surrenders in Arkansas
- Louisiana wins over $3.2M in settlement with Apple over throttling iPhone speeds
- Vehicle strikes man lying on Highway 133 in Ashley County