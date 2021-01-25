‘He’s biting me!’: Woman’s face bitten in street attack by group of men

New York (NBC) (01/25/21)— A New York woman said she felt like she was being attacked by animals after a group of men accosted her in Harlem, biting her face and breaking the skin, according to NBC New York.

The woman, age 31, who has not been publicly identified, was also beaten, spit on and robbed during the attack, which happened near a liquor store in the Manhattan neighborhood, NBC New York reported.

While stopping by a West Harlem liquor store around 6 p.m. on Monday, the woman said the men offered to buy her a bottle of wine, but she politely declined.

Video shared by the New York Police Department shows the men surrounding her outside the store, which is where she said they attacked her.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was like an animal. That’s the only way I can put it, it was like an animal,” the woman told NBC New York.

During the attack, as she was being bitten and spit on, someone stole her $750 phone.

“I just remember screaming to the top of my lungs, I just kept saying ‘He’s biting me! He’s biting me!” she said. “He bit through my eyebrow and then he continued to just, he kept opening his mouth to try to like re-grasp.”

Since the attack, the woman told NBC New York her thoughts aren’t “normal thoughts anymore.”

“It was like they wanted to degrade me, by spitting on me and kicking me,” she said.

There is currently a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the woman’s attackers.