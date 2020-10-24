Coronavirus Information

Hearing set for woman convicted in stepchildren’s deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has scheduled a hearing Nov. 17 for a woman who was sentenced to death for killing her two stepchildren, ages 3 and 4.

WPMI-TV reports that Mobile County Circuit Judge Rick Stout set the date Wednesday after lawyers for Heather Leavell Keaton tried to get a new sentencing hearing.

A state appellate court earlier this month ordered a hearing just to let Keaton speak for herself. She was convicted of capital murder of one child and manslaughter of the other.

The children’s bodies were found in remote areas near Citronelle, Alabama and Vancleave, Mississippi. Their father also was sentenced to death.

