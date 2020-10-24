MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has scheduled a hearing Nov. 17 for a woman who was sentenced to death for killing her two stepchildren, ages 3 and 4.
WPMI-TV reports that Mobile County Circuit Judge Rick Stout set the date Wednesday after lawyers for Heather Leavell Keaton tried to get a new sentencing hearing.
A state appellate court earlier this month ordered a hearing just to let Keaton speak for herself. She was convicted of capital murder of one child and manslaughter of the other.
The children’s bodies were found in remote areas near Citronelle, Alabama and Vancleave, Mississippi. Their father also was sentenced to death.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Hearing set for woman convicted in stepchildren’s deaths
- Three men arrested for drugs and stolen firearms found at an El Dorado body shop
- Sheridan teacher arrested, accused of possessing computer child pornography involving a Union County teen
- El Dorado couple spreads Halloween cheer with skeleton battle display in their front yard
- In video classes teachers parse clues to student wellbeing