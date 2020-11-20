HBCUs get funding to help develop sensors for nuclear plants

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, personnel work to begin loading nuclear fuel at the first Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant during the plant’s power launch event outside the city of Astravets, Belarus. Belarus’ first nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity the day after it was formally opened by President Alexander Lukashenko and some of its equipment needs to be replaced. A Belarusian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 that the Russian-built and financed Astravets plant stopped producing power on Sunday because some electrical equipment broke down. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Three historically black colleges have received $3 million to use in developing devices that can find defects in nuclear facilities as they age.

According to a news release from N.C. Central University in Durham, the National Nuclear Security Administration awarded the money to N.C. Central, Elizabeth City State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Principal investigator Abdennaceur Karoui is leading a group of research teams comprised of faculty and students from the three schools.

The NCCU team will examine alloys for a composition that is light but can withstand the impact of nuclear radiation.