Hawley finds new publisher for book that was dropped after Capitol riot

(NBC) (01/19/21)— Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher for his book after being dropped by Simon & Schuster following the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The book titled “The Tyranny of Big Tech” is critical of big tech corporations including Google and Facebook. The day after the Capitol assault, Simon & Schuster said it would no longer publish the senator’s book.

Conservative publisher Regnery Publishing will publish the book this summer, its parent Salem Media Group said in a statement Monday.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, had earlier called for the Electoral College votes of states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden to be rejected.

Hawley, age 41, was elected to the Senate in 2018. He was the first member of his chamber to announce he would join an effort launched by conservatives in the House of Representatives to challenge the normally ceremonial process of certifying the electoral vote tally.

He came under fire after the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, which delayed certification of Biden’s election victory by several hours that day, as lawmakers were forced to flee to seek safety from the angry mob who had overwhelmed security forces. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence.

