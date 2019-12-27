Hawaii: Tour helicopter carrying seven people goes missing

Kauai, Hawaii (NBC)(12/27/19)— The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an “overdue” tour helicopter believed to be carrying seven people that has gone missing off the coast of Hawaii.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox in a statement. “We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”

The owner of the helicopter raised the alarm at 6:06 P.M. (11:06 P.M. ET) Thursday, according to the statement. The helicopter carrying one pilot and six passengers, which had been touring of Kauai’s Napali Coast, had been due back at 5:21 P.M.

Kauai is an island west of Oahu, which is where Honolulu is located.

According to the Coast Guard, while the aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator, no signals had been received.

More searches are scheduled at first light, the Coast Guard said. Eighty percent of Kauai is uninhabited and most of it is a state park.

The Coast Guard said that rain and clouds were keeping visibility to around 4 miles, and winds were 28 mph.

