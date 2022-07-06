ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make the national news. These are seemingly mundane disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun.

Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities. They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in the hills of northern Alabama, near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.