Grand Canyon hiker falls to her death trying to take photos

Grand Canyon National Park (NBC) (07/06/20)— An Arizona woman hiking off trail at Mather Point in Grand Canyon National Park was trying to take photos when she fell to her death, the park says.

Maria A. Salgado Lopez, age 59, of Scottsdale, was hiking Friday afternoon when she accidentally fell off the edge of Mather Point, the park said in a press release.

Park rangers responded and found her body about 100 feet below the point’s rim.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the release stated.

The park reminded visitors during the Fourth of July weekend of safety guidelines.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” the park said.

