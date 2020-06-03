Google is sued in the U.S. for tracking users’ ‘private’ internet browsing

U.S.A. (NBC) (06/03/20)— Google was sued Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing it of illegally invading millions of users’ privacy by tracking their internet use from browsers set in “private” browsing mode.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, accusing the Alphabet Inc. unit of illegally collecting information about what people are viewing online and where they are doing their browsing through various applications and website plug-ins, including Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager.

“Billions of times a day, Google causes computers around the world to report the real-time internet communications of hundreds of millions of people to Google,” according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, which said the proposed class likely includes “millions” of users, seeks damages per user of $5,000 or three times actual damages, whichever is greater.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.