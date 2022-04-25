(AP) — General Motors says it will offer an electrified Chevrolet Corvette as early as next year.

President Mark Reuss says in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday that the automaker will also offer a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future. An electrified vehicle generally means a gas-electric hybrid or a plug-in rechargeable hybrid.

More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date. Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car’s fan base.