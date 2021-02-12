Funeral home van with body inside stolen in Missouri

Missouri (NBC) (02/12/21)— A St. Louis-area funeral home van with a body inside was stolen from a gas station when it was left running Thursday morning, police said.

As of Thursday evening, neither the van nor the body had been recovered, St. Louis County police said. Investigators were looking for two people, a man and a woman, who they said were persons of interest.

The van was stolen from a gas station after it was left running in the parking lot around 10 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET), police said. The van was marked as belonging to the funeral home.

A manager at the funeral home told NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis that the van was not left running, but the driver was regretful.

The St. Louis area had temperatures in the teens at the time that police said the van was taken, according to National Weather Service observations.

Most of Missouri and large parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest are under wind chill advisories because of a cold arctic air mass, according to the weather service. The high for St. Louis is expected to be near 20 degrees Friday.

It’s not the first time that someone has stolen a vehicle belonging to a funeral home that had a deceased person inside.

Last year, a man stole a hearse from outside a Los Angeles-area church. The alleged thief was caught the next day and the body was recovered after a chase that ended in a crash on a freeway. When it was stolen, the driver had left that vehicle running while delivering another body, NBC Los Angeles reported at the time.