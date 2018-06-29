Fox News boss warns staff can be held responsible for offensive on-air comments

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC NEWS - Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is clamping down on what hosts and guests say on air, NBCNews has confirmed.

Scott, who was named chief executive in May, held a meeting with top staff in the past few days and read from prepared notes, telling producers of the channel's biggest shows that they would be held responsible for what their guests — and even what the hosts — say on air, according to a source who confirmed an earlier report by Politico.

Fox News has had to respond to a growing number of offensive and insensitive statements by hosts and guests. Producers in the meeting included Tommy Firth, who is the executive producer of "The Ingraham Angle," whose host, Laura Ingraham, faced backlash after she described detention centers where migrant children are being held as "summer camps."

Ingraham later qualified her statement, acknowledging that she had upset a lot of people. She said viewers should spend time in Central America with a view to adopting children.

